SnapEDA launches Syndication Network

SnapEDA, a search engine for electronics design is launching the SnapEDA Syndication Network, an ecosystem of more than 30 distribution partners. These include electronic component distributors and printed circuit board (pcb) tool makers.

The SnapEDA Syndication Network connects the electronic designers and engineers who are at the heart of the electronic industry with design content for millions of electronic components. This content helps engineers design faster, grows revenue and loyalty for distributors, and allows chip and component manufacturers to get valuable design wins.

Over 80% of engineers that download SnapEDA’s design content purchase the product. This creates a competitive advantage for electronic component distributors and manufacturers that are a part of SnapEDA’s network, enabling them to win sales earlier in the design process.

Global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach an all-time high of $6.8 trillion in 2023. As a result of the global pandemic and a heightened demand for self-serve component selection tools, component manufacturers are increasingly investing in digital demand generation technologies. In addition to helping engineers find the parts they need, SnapEDA uniquely translates this demand into seamless design-ins, securing the win for component manufacturers.

Advertisement

World’s leading distributors

“At SnapEDA, our mission is to help engineers design electronics faster so they can spend more time innovating. By providing our trusted design content everywhere – including the world’s leading distributors and PCB tools – we’re able to boost productivity for even more engineers worldwide for a frictionless design flow,” said Natasha Baker, CEO and Founder of SnapEDA.

Partners in the network include Digi-Key, Autodesk Fusion360, RS Components DesignSpark, Cadence, Mouser, Zuken eCADSTAR, Distrelec, Online Components, Master Electronics, Octopart, DipTrace, Proteus, TraceParts, IHS Markit, PartsBox, Semikart, Devicemart, ExpressPCB, TARGET 3001!, Cadenas, Electronics Lab, Seeed Studio, Inventhub, OEM Secrets, Cofactr, Sourceability, and Endeavor Business Media. Five new partners are signed and scheduled to launch in the coming months.

Engineers can also auto-import CAD models with SnapEDA plugins for Altium, KiCAD, Eagle, and PCB123. Supported content includes schematic symbols, PCB footprints, and 3D mechanical models for millions of manufacturer’s parts. This content is compatible with over 20 PCB design formats.