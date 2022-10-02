Molex expands Vietnam manufacturing plant

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced it is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi, Vietnam to include a new 16,000-square-meter facility.

Molex opened its first facility in the country in 2007. The expansion will help support the growing demand for its products that are used in many different applications, which include smartphones, TVs, home appliances, test equipment and medical devices.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint in Hanoi gives us added capability and capacity in the Asia Pacific region as we plan to grow with our customers and create more opportunities for our skilled workforce,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex.

The fully integrated connector manufacturing facility will feature advanced robotics, high-speed injection molding, stamping, plating and automated assembly processes along with tooling fabrication and reliability lab testing capabilities.