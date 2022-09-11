Toronto consultants to deliver cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow

QA Consultants Inc, a Toronto-based independent software quality engineering services firm, announced that it has been awarded the role of onboarding and integrating the cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, Canada’s first, original, full-build and zero-emission concept vehicle.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named Project Arrow. This first-of-its-kind concept car is currently in its engineering and build phase until December 2022 with an anticipated release and tour in 2023.

Project Arrow designed, engineered & built by Canada’s automotive sector

An all-Canadian effort, Project Arrow is designed, engineered and built by Canada’s world-class automotive supply sector and post-secondary institutions. This innovative and timely project is already bringing together the best of the best of Canada’s electric-drive, alternative-fuel, connected and autonomous and light-weight technology companies to showcase the abilities and readiness of the Canadian Automotive part sector to support electric vehicle manufacturing.

Advertisement

Cybersecurity solutions currently being considered for integration in the vehicle include several of the globe’s most advanced cybersecurity solutions. The scope of the cybersecurity coverage includes regulatory compliance to UNECE WP.29, ISO 21434 and function coverage of security vulnerabilities in V2X (Privacy and Data Security), Telematics, Smart Mobility, Communications Protocols, ECU, Architecture and Redundancy.

“We have chosen to work with QA Consultants for many reasons. They are cybersecurity software testing experts and have demonstrated their leadership with important roles as chair of the APMA cybersecurity V2X Task Force as well as cybersecurity committee member”, said Colin Dhillon, Chief Technical Officer at the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

Peter Watkins, QA Consultants Chief Operating Officer said, “We are delighted to be involved in Project Arrow which showcases the incredible capabilities of the Canadian automobile parts industry.”