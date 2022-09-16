RDARS opens manufacturing facility in Pickering ON

RDARS Inc., an autonomous robotics and drone technology OEM developing advanced autonomous drone and robotic systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, has opened a manufacturing facility in Pickering, Ontario, for the production of its Eagle Eye and Eagle Nest products. This achievement underscores the firm’s commitment to produce its products in Canada.

“We find that the highly skilled technology labour pool that is required for this advanced manufacturing process is available in Canada, and we are proud of this step we are taking. To be able to say ‘made in Canada’ is an honour, and we believe that the stability of Canada, without all the risks of the geopolitical turmoil and supply chain disruptions, is important for RDARS at this stage of its evolution” said company CEO and director Charles Zwebner.

Both products are part of the Eagle Watch Platform and join the advanced drone, artificial intelligent, and robotic technologies to the Canadian market in very short order.

The milestone is another critical piece of RDARS’ continued expedited growth.

Advertisement

The new facility represents an important phase in the firm’s development process, according to Zwebner, as the firm will be immediately producing 20 systems. These will be immediately deployed into selected locations for testing purposes to achieve certifications for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight missions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada.

Canada is a major player in the aerospace and defense markets, and RDARS is poised to contribute to the sector, developing advanced cutting-edge technology systems. The company’s flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform, is comprised of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software.

RDARS is a disruptive technology that is redefining the security industry’s approach to protecting properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligent systems that allow for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to the public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability upon a breach of a security in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform the public safety agencies who the perpetrators are before they even get to the property.

Eagle Watch Platform

Eagle Watch is comprised of a drone, a drone station, and indoor robotic system called Eagle Rover and a software application called Eagle Watch, which acts as a command-and-control environment to manage, maintain and control all remote systems around the globe. The Eagle Watch Platform represents a departure from the current commercial drone systems, as it was designed specifically for automated alarm response and provides a high degree of situational awareness for a fraction of the current cost of any competing technology. Enterprise and government end users can rely on Eagle Watch to provide immediate alarm response, on-demand patrols, scheduled patrols and archived video for later analysis or historical requirements.