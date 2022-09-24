Qualcomm’s automotive design-win pipeline expands to $30B

Qualcomm says that its automotive design-win pipeline has grown to USD 30 billion, driven by increased adoption of the company’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions across the auto industry.

The increase represents a greater than USD $10 billion expansion since the company’s third quarter fiscal results were announced. Specifically, the expanded pipeline is a result of significant design wins with automakers and Tier-1 suppliers as Qualcomm Technologies advances within the automotive industry.

“Qualcomm is a leader in essential technologies for the Connected Intelligent Edge,” says Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, in a press release. “Our One Technology Roadmap scales across virtually every industry, including automotive. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design-win pipeline. We are winning the digital future of automotive.”