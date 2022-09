Mouser Electronics expands line card

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students.

“Engineers look to Mouser for the latest, most innovative products for their designs, and we strive to meet their expectations by connecting them with leading component manufacturers in our ever-expanding line card,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products.

In the face of semiconductor shortages and other supply chain disruptions, Mouser’s longstanding strategy to invest in and maintain strong inventory is helping meet the component needs of manufacturers around the globe. As the New Product Introduction Leader™, Mouser handles a massive inventory of more than 1 million unique SKUs at its Global Distribution Center, offering semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2022 are:

Solidigm, a leading supplier of NAND flash and SSD technology that offers QLC storage technology based on Intel ® technology.

technology. Amphenol PCB Piezotronics focuses on the development and application of integrated circuit technology to piezoelectric sensors and rapidly expanded to include vibration and force sensors. In today’s market, their sensors support testing in aerospace and defense, transportation, automotive, civil engineering, and general R&D industries.

The Modal Shop offers structural vibration and acoustic sensing systems for various applications in design and test laboratories as well as manufacturing plants. Their precision calibration systems and modal and vibration shakers are designed to simplify test phases and help manufacturers provide 100% quality inspection of components.

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems.

Labforge Inc., a designer and developer of smart cameras.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.