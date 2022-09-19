Micron breaks ground on leading-edge Idaho fab

Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, has broken ground on its leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab in the United States in 20 years.

“We are grateful that local officials, customers, suppliers, and partners are attending our celebration of this historic groundbreaking in Boise,” said Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “With this facility, Micron will closely couple R&D and manufacturing, providing synergies that will enable us to accelerate the production ramp of advanced memory technology. The investment, made possible by the anticipated grants and credits provided by the CHIPS and Science Act, also enhances Micron’s supply chain resilience and will establish a new strategic capability for the U.S.”

Micron recently announced its plan to invest approximately $15 billion through the end of the decade in advanced memory manufacturing in Boise, the largest private investment ever made in Idaho. This is part of Micron’s earlier disclosed plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to establish leading-edge memory manufacturing in the U.S.

Although the near-term demand environment for memory and storage is challenged, memory market revenue is expected to double by 2030. New wafer production capacity will therefore be required to meet long-term demand in market segments like data center, industrial, automotive and mobile, fueled by adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G. The Boise manufacturing investment is part of the Micron’s strategy to increase U.S.-based DRAM production to 40% of the company’s global output in the next decade. Micron is in the final stages of its selection process for another high-volume manufacturing site in the U.S.