MDA sells robotics technology to Axiom Space

MDA Ltd., provider of advanced technology and services to the global space industry, announced the second commercial sale of its products derived from Canadarm3 technology to Axiom Space.

The new contract is for the delivery of 62 payload interface pairs for Axiom Space’s Axiom Station. The interfaces will provide mechanical, electrical, and data connections for payloads that are externally mounted on Axiom Station to perform activities including scientific research, Earth observation, communications, and a host of other applications.

This is the second commercial contract signed between MDA and Axiom this year, and sets the stage for further opportunities in advance of the first planned Axiom Station launch in 2024.

“This new contract is the latest milestone in our journey with Axiom Space, further solidifying MDA’s role as the world’s leading space robotics company and a key enabler in the global commercial space market,” said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. “As demand for space robotics and other vital space infrastructure continues to expand, MDA is uniquely positioned with the knowledge, expertise and experience to meet the increasing commercial need for cost effective human-rated robotic technology and services.”

“MDA and Axiom are building a solid partnership for the future of the world’s first commercial space station. Our growing work together reflects outstanding progress towards the development of Axiom Station,” said Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space. “Canadarm3 has the proven capabilities and innovative technology that will help us form the foundational infrastructure for the next-generation microgravity platform, enabling a diverse economy in orbit driven by products made by world-class experts.”

Built and operated through private sector funds, Axiom Station will initially be attached to the International Space Station (ISS). It will separate from the ISS before the ISS partners decommission it at the end of the decade, and will subsequently serve as a global research and commercial hub establishing a an economy in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) – including in-space manufacturing, human spaceflight missions to LEO, and deep space exploration.