ICAPE Group acquires Portuguese pcb supplier

ICAPE Group has announced its acquisition of Portuguese printed circuit board (pcb) supplier Lusodabel, the latest in a series of steps adding to French-based company’s footprint. The Portuguese company has been operating since 1996 and has a turnover of USD $6.2 million.

Lusodabel serves 50 customers and has based its business strategy on long-term relationships. The company is staffed with seven employees and led by Vitoriano Fidalgo.

“The Iberian Peninsula is a key market for ICAPE Group in Europe. In 2019, ICAPE Group opened a business unit in Barcelona to manage requests and customers from Spain and Portugal. With the addition of Lusodabel, located in Lisbon, ICAPE Group will be able to create closer proximity for its customers,” says Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group.

Lusodabel will continue to operate from its offices in Lisbon with its current team, under the new name of ICAPE- Lusodabel.

“For Lusodabel, ICAPE Group is a perfect opportunity to strengthen a growing trend and offer a higher level of service to its customers,” adds Vitoriano Fidalgo, Lusodabel founder. “We are convinced that joining ICAPE Group is a boost to develop our business and increase the level of services we offer to our customers. ICAPE Group has a very serious reputation with a long history in the pcb and technical parts industry. Joining our forces today means that our customers will be able to benefit from better options regarding pcb technologies, commodities, quality, and logistics,” adds Fidalgo.