Digi-Key strikes disty deal with Schneider Electric

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric, one of the largest suppliers of electrical and automation and control products in the world.

As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a competitive selection of Schneider Electric’s high quality and reliable power, automation and control and sensor products.

“Together, Digi-Key and Schneider Electric are going the extra mile to provide the absolute best possible customer support,” said Eric Wendt, director of automation, at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key customers can now access much of Schneider’s portfolio of high-quality products for a wide range of applications and markets, ranging from industrial automation to power management, and many solutions in between.”

Advertisement

“We are proud to grow our partnership with Digi-Key Electronics in expanding our offering to include industry-leading solutions from our Power, Industrial Automation and Sensor product lines across their eCommerce platform,” said Emily Heitman, vice president of power products for Schneider Electric. “This partnership allows Schneider Electric to serve different types of customers and bring our solutions to new markets while providing innovative products and services they need, when and how they need them, to best support their business.”