Digi-Key now stocking Soracom IoT products, services

Digi-Key Electronics is now delivering a selection of Soracom products, including removable IoT SIM cards, USB dongles and IoT cloud integration and protocol conversion services.

Soracom’s IoT SIM cards give users access to a global network of mobile operators, leverage GSM, LTE, 4G, 3G and 2G technologies, support SIM form-factors 2FF, 3FF, 4FF, and offer multicarrier support. The company’s Onyx LTE USB Dongle provides high-performance communications that enables cellular data connectivity for fixed and mobile applications. Soracom’s cloud integration service also enables direct connections between devices and the leading cloud services, transmitting data from IoT devices directly into the cloud platform, significantly reducing reliance on 3rd-party APIs or scripts, and helping to reduce IoT data consumption.

Soracom’s pay-as-you-go terms allow testing on the fly with no commitment, contract negotiation or volume projection required, and the included network operator console provides granular-level control over SIMs, data thresholds, events and alerts, and billing. In addition, users have the option to temporarily suspend SIMs and pause billing when devices are not actively being used, allowing for reduced total cost of ownership at scale and accelerated speed to market.

“Soracom gives teams designing and deploying new connected experiences the power of choice, and provides an IoT connectivity platform that allows innovators unparalleled insight into their business and control over their own network,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key.