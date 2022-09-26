Arbell to represent Kurtz Ersa stencil printers across Canada

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, has appointed Arbell Electronics as manufacturers‘ representative in Canada for its award-winning line of VERSAPRINT stencil printers.

Arbell has been successfully serving the electronics industry for more than 40 years. Founded in 1968, it has grown to become the largest national distributor in Canada for production equipment and supplies and boasts Canada’s most in-depth line card and largest inventory levels.

“We are happy to welcome Arbell into the Ersa family. For more than four decades they have been supporting their customers and providing solutions across Canada, and we look forward to their continued success with Ersa printers. A special thanks to Lee Wise, president of Arbell Electronics, and to everyone at Arbell across all of Canada,” says Jean Verchere, sales manager of stencil printers – North America, Ersa.

The VersaPrint represents the first stencil printer worldwide to deliver fully integrated 100% 3D SPI – providing error detection before they appear through stencil inspection, zero reference measurement of the unprinted pcb and the inspection of complex pcbs directly after the printing process. The VersaPrint stencil printers with integrated 100% post print inspection have successfully established themselves in today’s market for electronic manufacturing equipment.

The VersaPrint devices have long since outgrown the status of being just a simple printer and have transformed themselves into full-fledged multifunctional systems. Extending 2D inspection, Ersa now presents the VersaPrint 3D-SPI – with even more process control and still minimal floor space requirements.