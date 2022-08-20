WAGO adds to product management lineup

WAGO has announced its appointment of John Wozniak, P.E. as the firm’s new product manager for automation digital products. His primary focus will be on HMI, edge devices and wireless Ethernet products while assisting with the development of other automation products.

As a registered professional engineer, Wozniak has worked as a control systems and industrial communications engineer, as well as an engineering manager prior to joining WAGO. Eager to pursue new challenges, he is excited to be part of the WAGO family.

“I am eager to get back to working with cutting edge technology and help WAGO lead the IIoT revolution,” says Wozniak.