SGS joins forces with CNIS

SGS, a leading global testing, inspection and certification company, has joined forces with the China National Institute of Standardization (CNIS) to launch what it is calling “the world’s first” low visual fatigue certification scheme.

SGS and CNIS have worked in collaboration to develop a ground-breaking certification scheme that provides improved support to the electrical and electronic (EE) industry as it addresses changing market demands and greater consumer health concerns relating to visual fatigue from using electronic devices. The low visual fatigue certification – the Weighted Visual Fatigue (WVF) index – is based on applicable international standards, general industrial specifications and accumulated data. Products are evaluated according to the level of visual fatigue they cause during use.

Certification assessment involves the objective optical testing of displays, simulating human visual perception for blue light and flicker evaluation, as well as human factor testing using volunteers to assess brain activity, eye movement and visual function via electroencephalogram (EEG) and Critical Flicker Frequency (CFF) tests.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative certification service, combining objective testing with subjective experience, to comprehensively evaluate the level of eye fatigue that a person will experience when using a display screen,” says Jeff Zhao, general manager of connectivity & products of SGS-CSTC. “Through this collaboration we hope to guide the industry in developing and promoting products that offer consumers a safer and healthier user experience.”

In May 2022, Huawei became the first organization to take advantage of the new certification when its MateView SE monitor received the certification following strict objective performance testing by the SGS team. HUAWEI MateView SE is a 1920×1080 Full HD resolution monitor with eye protection and wide color gamut. The IPS panel supports a viewing angel of 178-degree and 90% P3 color gamut (100% sRGB color gamut). It is the first Huawei monitor to have the eBook Mode, a display that creates a paper-like reading and editing effect. Its WVF index is 3.142, meaning that the product causes a very low level of visual fatigue after 40-minutes of use.