Sager appoints director of eBusiness

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products and custom solutions provider, has appointed Dave Allen as director of eBusiness.

Allen comes to Sager most recently from Barron Lighting Group, where he managed the digital marketing and eCommerce strategy for commercial and industrial lighting distribution. Allen holds a Masters of Business Administration in technology management from the University of Phoenix.

“Leveraging his 20-years of experience, Dave will manage all aspects of our eCommerce business including business planning, content strategy, website design, customer service, web analytics and web technologies,” stated Shannon Freise, senior VP operations at Sager Electronics.