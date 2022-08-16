Sager announces major expansion

Sager Electronics, a leading North American electronic component distributor, is planning a major expansion into a new 175,650 sq. ft. facility in Lewisville, TX. Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the year, the new facility will house Sager’s brand new custom solutions centre, distribution centre and south-central service centre.

The new location was selected with the future in mind, doubling Sager’s existing distribution space while increasing its custom solution footprint by 38,000 sq. ft. The additional square footage affords Sager the opportunity to bring all custom solution services into one facility, offering full design, manufacturing and testing services in support of the company’s power, battery and thermal business. With 36’ clear height, the new distribution centre will employ racking and vertical lift systems for enhanced use of the available cube and achieve greater productivity from the use of these automation tools.

“The company’s growth in the power, battery, and thermal space necessitated the need for a much larger facility,” remarked Shannon Freise, senior VP operations at Sager Electronics. “With over 175,000 sq. ft. of space, the Lewisville location allows Sager to scale the business to support the strong growth we continue to experience while further enhancing our custom solutions and distribution capabilities.”

Sager president Frank Flynn, said of the expansion, “The new building will be state-of-the art, showcasing our strength in custom design capabilities as well as the newest technology in distribution operations. Ramping up our design and manufacturing services and distribution capabilities in this centrally-located facility will help us achieve our strategic objectives across the entire business.”