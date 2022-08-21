Registration opens for the 2022 IWCS

Registration is now open for the 71st annual IWCS Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum, taking place October 10–13, 2022 in Providence, Rhode Island. This premier event includes a Technical Symposium featuring previously unpublished technical papers, plenary luncheon with influential keynote speaker, supplier exhibition, new expert panel discussions, executive session and professional development courses.

Advanced online meeting technologies, perseverance from patrons, and continued support from annual sponsors allowed IWCS to hold successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021. As business continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of a traditional in-person format is expected to be well-received by international colleagues who are ready to once again network, learn, and have fun in Providence. IWCS Director/CEO David Kiddoo says, “While remaining diligent and cautious for the health and well-being of our family, friends, and communities, IWCS looks forward to the in-person interaction we have missed in recent years.”

Catch up and reboot our knowledge

The cable and connectivity industry is critical to many important advancements that are helping to make the world a better place. Rightfully so, the theme of the 2022 IWCS Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum is: rebooting the future of our industry and communities. “We’ve all faced difficult challenges in the three years we have been apart,” says Kiddoo, “but being together in Providence will help us all catch up and reboot our knowledge on how our mission-critical industry is poised for tremendous growth and is focused on building a sustainable future!”

As always, great care was taken while choosing the papers to be presented. Thirty members of the IWCS 2022 Symposium Committee, representing companies from seven unique countries, met in April to review hundreds of responses to the Call for Papers. Resulting from the strong Technical Paper submissions and carefully curated program will be an extremely high-caliber Technical Symposium, which is the cornerstone of the annual Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum.