ProEV inaugurates 2nd electrification site in Montreal

As alternatives to fossil fuels become increasingly important in the transportation sector, Quebec-based ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), has opened the largest electrification site dedicated to the engineering and manufacturing of commercial and industrial electric vehicles in North America. This site becomes ECI’s 38th facility worldwide, enabling it to serve its more than 500 global customers with its 25,000 employees.

The opening of this new facility on Côte-de-Liesse Road is coupled with the announcement of a $10 million investment over 5 years to support the highest quality facilities in a completely refurbished building. The site will also include an innovation department to optimize manufacturing processes and increase the impact of existing technologies.

“The opening of this second electrification center proves that economic growth can be done in a green and environmentally sustainable way. We’re proud of how far we’ve come in the past 35 years and excited to see how far we can take the industry,” says ProEV president Jarred Knecht.

Critical role at the heart of EV supply chain

The move reinforces Greater Montréal’s position as a major North American hub for the transportation electrification, particularly for commercial and industrial vehicles. Serving major brand manufacturers, ProEV demonstrates that the supply chain is also a source of innovation, investment and job creation. Original equipment manufacturers can rely on the Montreal area to build their commercial and industrial electric vehicles.

As part of its implementation in Quebec, ProEV has benefited from the support and advice of economic development organizations such as Montréal International and Investissement Québec International.

“For our 38th electrification facility, the choice was easy. By choosing Montréal, ECI and ProEV continue to highlight the ongoing success of Quebec’s leading equipment manufacturers and the critical role the metropolis plays at the heart of the EV supply chain,” says Michael Balseil, president and CEO, Electrical Components International Inc.

ProEV will create 250 new skilled jobs through its new facility. Among the professionals sought are manufacturing technicians, engineers, project managers and, most importantly, developers, allowing for the establishment of a wide range of expertise within the facility.