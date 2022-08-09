PEER Group to host virtual hiring event for software developers

PEER Group, the Kitchener-based supplier of innovative factory automation software for the semiconductor industry, is inviting software developers to register for a virtual hiring event happening on Aug. 16, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

The hiring event is part of the Kitchener-based software company’s planned growth strategy to add talented resources across all engineering departments to meet the demand for its software products and solutions. The openings are located at the company’s Toronto and Kitchener offices.

The two-hour drop-in event will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about the current openings and speak with PEER Group representatives, including members of the software development management team, several software developers and the talent acquisition team.

Advertisement

Hybrid work model, flex hours

“This is a great time to start a career in the semiconductor industry,” says Mike Pryzmant, PEER Group’s Director of Engineering Services. “Our software teams do amazing work making sure the world’s largest semiconductor factories and tools are operating at their best. The challenges we face are complex, exciting and always interesting.”

Scott McKee, PEER Group’s talent manager, along with members of his team, will be present to share details about working at PEER Group, including the hybrid work model, flex hours, comprehensive benefits plan, expert mentorship, personal development and career opportunities, profit sharing and more.

Intel suppliers to receive the recognition

“The way we designed this hiring event is to give job-seekers a forum to learn about anything they want to know about our culture, industry or development projects,” says McKee. “We’ll have several team members, both technical and from the HR side, who will be able to provide in-depth answers to any questions prospective candidates may have.”

PEER Group has been having a banner year in 2022, which marks the company’s 30th year in business. In March, PEER Group was named a 2022 Intel EPIC Outstanding Supplier – one of only six companies out of more than 9,000 Intel suppliers to receive the recognition. Great Place to Work Canada named PEER Group one of Canada’s Best Workplaces for the 11th time. The company also opened a new 4,000-sq.-ft. office in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Those interested in attending the hiring event can register by completing the form and uploading a resume using the link below. All attendees will be entered into a draw for a chance to win an Apple iPad.

To register, visit: www.peergroup.com/peer-group-hiring-event