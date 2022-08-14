Henkel and CITC forge partnership

Henkel has partnered with the Chip Integration Technology Center (CITC) in the Netherlands to formalize an agreement to collaborate on the development of high-thermal die attach solutions for radio frequency (RF) and power electronics. Under the terms of the partnership, Henkel will supply commercialized and developmental pressureless sintering die attach formulations and CITC will provide testing and analysis of the materials within next-generation package designs.

CITC’s thermal high-performance packaging program focuses on thermo-mechanical design strategies and device packaging platforms that integrate low-stress, high-reliability interconnect solutions. As die attach and molding materials are often limiting factors for the optimal operation of RF and power packages, Henkel is the ideal partner for innovation in this application area.

In addition to ongoing work in its state-of-the-art R&D centres, Henkel wants to accelerate time-to-market for its semiconductor packaging materials through strategic relationships across industry, government, and academia. CITC, which collaborates with leading power and RF device packaging companies, provides a unique opportunity to characterize and analyze Henkel’s high-thermal die attach formulations as an enabler for leading-edge device designs.

The new die attach technology has the potential to enable the replacement of lead within RF and power semiconductor devices that incorporate larger die on copper lead frames, allowing the introduction of high operating temperature gallium nitride and silicon carbide power die technologies. Many of CITC’s partners are actively integrating these new chip structures, making the cooperative project an excellent proving ground for Henkel’s pressureless sintering platform.