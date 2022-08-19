Firms jointly develop program for polychromatic microLEDs

QustomDot, a colour conversion developer for microLED displays and MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading developer of microLED displays for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, today announced a joint development program to demonstrate a full-color microLED integration in polychromatic pixel arrays. The new technology addresses the growing demand of compact and energy-efficient microdisplays for AR applications. MICLEDI is a spin-off of IMEC, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies.

New developments, such as this project, are supported by Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO). The Flanders-based consortium enables development of technology for microdisplays with high-resolution and high-brightness, combining:

Stable, RoHS-compliant Quantum Dot (QD) color conversion materials

New microLED architecture tailored for high-efficiency colour conversion

High-throughput QD transfer and patterning techniques on micron-sized pixels

“New QD materials for colour conversion are a game changer. Our patented method for producing RoHS-compliant QDs deliver high-quality and stable materials. This makes them effective for microLED applications, which will accelerate product development in this untapped market,” said Willem Walravens, CTO QustomDot.

“Polychromatic arrays are an important development for microLED products. The manufacturing precision of MICLEDI’s 300mm microLED approach is a perfect enabler for highly efficient colour conversion. Our new pixel architecture has been optimized for high aperture (>60% aperture at a 3 µm pixel pitch) which is a key requisite to achieve a high brightness with quantum dots,” said Dr. Soeren Steudel, MICLEDI CTO.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to support the new microLED developments with IMEC’s extensive technology background and know-how in the field of high-resolution patterning and transfer. We will continue moving the state-of-the-art in pixel resolution, uniformity, and process throughput,” said Professor Geert Van Steenberge, R&D Team Leader at IMEC-UGent.