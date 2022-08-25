FedDev supports Toronto Aerospace Hub

FedDev Ontario has announced more than $2.6 million in funding for Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Researchch (DAIR). This investment will help improve the aerospace sector’s overall environmental footprint by funding projects that will support the government’s initiative to a greener future and will help SMEs enhance operations to meet customer needs and become more competitive in the global supply chain.

DAIR is an incorporated not-for-profit organization working to build a physical aerospace innovation hub at Downsview Park in Toronto. With this non-repayable investment, the organization will support sustainable aviation with the launch of the Green Fund, a program to help the commercialization of projects and processes that will reduce the environmental footprint of the aerospace sector. DAIR will also launch a Supplier Development Initiative, which will improve the capabilities of 16 SMEs in the region, advancing them in the local and global aerospace supply chain, and providing them with growth opportunities. More information on these programs and details on how to apply will be available on the DAIR website in the fall.

“Investing in the work and capabilities of SMEs will yield long-term benefits for the nation’s aerospace sector and the broader Canadian economy. Stronger Canadian companies will be well positioned to compete and thrive in the global aerospace industry, which is projected to grow substantially over the next decade,” Maryse Harvey, executive director Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR).

Advertisement

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting southern Ontario’s aerospace sector by providing businesses the support they need to grow, create jobs and contribute to a strong recovery and future economic growth in a greener and more sustainable way.

“Small- and medium-sized aerospace businesses have an important role to play in southern Ontario’s economic recovery, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting them and protecting the thousands of workers this sector employs. Organizations like Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research are helping strengthen our region’s future economy, while working towards greening Canada’s aerospace sector,” says Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development (FedDev) Agency for Southern Ontario.