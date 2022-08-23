EMA Design Automation named reseller for Modelithics

EMA Design Automation Inc. (EMA) a global ECAD VAR, has reached an agreement to become a reseller for Modelithics, an industry leader in providing custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices.

“We are seeing dramatic growth in RF and microwave design content from our customers across the globe,” said Manny Marcano, president of EMA. “Partnering with Modelithics will allow us to provide our customers a plug-n-play solution to help them accelerate their RF analysis and ensure they are able to achieve first pass success for these critical RF systems and subsystems.”

As a reseller of Modelithics, EMA will be able to meet the needs of design engineers globally by offering high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for Modelithics’ premium product the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which includes models, representing more than 25,000 components from over 70 component and IC vendors. Also available is the mmWave & 5G Library, System Components LibraryT and the COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes Modelithics extension collection of CLR component models, plus over 500 3D Geometry models. In addition, EMA will be representing Modelithics’ broad array of highest quality, RF/microwave/mm-wave Characterization and Modeling services, including Modelithics’ world-class GaN modeling and 3D modeling capabilities.

“We welcome this new sales channel partnership with EMA as we bring together very complementary strengths for the benefit of our mutual customers,” said Larry Dunleavy, president and CEO of Modelithics.