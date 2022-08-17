EA Elektro-Automatik opens technology, training centre in Detroit

EA Elektro-Automatik, a leading manufacturer of programmable power supplies, bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads, has opened its new technology and training centre in Troy, MI. The centre will offer product demos, training and pre-purchase testing available to companies in the nearby region and countrywide.

The German-based firm provides advanced power test technology that differentiates it from competitors. EA Elektro-Automatik units lead the industry in power density with up to 15kW in 3U and 30kW in a 4U package. Additionally, EA bidirectional units provide best-in-class energy recovery, more than 96%, and the ability to generate less heat, noise and operational costs, resulting in a quicker ROI.

The new facility will feature an advanced demo lab available for in-person training and testing, as well as a video demonstration lab for remote sessions, so customers can test various power supplies and software tools. Video demonstrations are conducted by application engineers and incorporate up to six cameras for multiple views. Appointments for the video demo lab can be reserved in as quickly as two days.

“We are excited to offer a convenient way for customers to test our products and software tools or participate in hands-on demonstrations and training,” remarked Eric Turner, Americas director of EA Elektro-Automatik. “Our new centre will provide a powerful way to showcase our advantages and capabilities to better serve the rapid growth in electrification research and manufacturing in the territory.”