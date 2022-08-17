Dymax and ECT to deliver Parylene coating services

Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, is collaborating with Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT) to provide a one-stop-shop for Parylene conformal coating services to its current aerospace, defense, and automotive customers.

By joining forces with Mississauga-based ECT, Dymax can provide customers the opportunity to work directly with their current application engineer or sales manager to select the most suitable conformal coating process, without having to outsource the business to multiple providers. The two companies will be able to share their comprehensive knowledge of the electronics industry to assist customers with their unique application and deliver a rapid solution.

Chemical vapour deposition process

Both parylene coatings and Dymax light-curable conformal coatings are used to protect printed circuit boards from damage and environmental stress. Though similar in their purpose, parylene uses a chemical vapour deposition process to apply an ultra-thin, pin-hole free film to the entirety of the PCB. In applications where certain components must be shielded from the parylene coating, Dymax light-curable maskants can be dispensed and cured and then easily peeled away.

For more than 25-years ECT has delivered its expertise in material distribution and application services for the electronics industry. Combined with the Dymax team’s understanding of conformal coating and masking technology, the partnership streamlines customers access to application services, according to Virginia Hogan, global business development senior manager at Dymax.

Advertisement

“There are a growing number of customers requiring parylene coatings. The ability to offer customers additional coating and sub-contract manufacturing services through a trusted partner is a tremendous benefit for our customers,” says Hogan. “This partnership aligns with the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient by enabling our customers to reduce vendors through a one-stop-shop solution.”