D-Box unveils high-fidelity haptic system

D-BOX Technologies Inc., a Montreal-based manufacturer of in haptic technologies for the entertainment industry, has launched its patented haptic technology actuator system. The G5 system is available through their trusted network of partners located all over the world. The redesigned actuators now reportedly integrate the controller box, saving space and enabling the integration of D-BOX haptic technology in a variety of devices. The company reports that the D-BOX haptic system is the only official haptic technology licenced by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and D-BOX is also the Official Haptic Partner of eNASCAR.

D-BOX’s new design has already triggered product releases for the coming months and aims to change the entertainment haptics landscape, both in the commercial and consumer sectors. A gaming chair to be released later this year by Cooler Master will feature this G5 technology to try and bring gaming into the haptic era.

G5’s reported improvements include:

Actuator redesign with only one small controller box for up to four actuators (previously, two large controller boxes were needed for 4 actuator configurations), saving space and easing integration with devices.

The actuators are now connected to the controller box using simple RJ45 connections compared to complex, proprietary connections in previous generations.

The configuration can be changed from 110V to 230V with a simple flick of a switch, making it more flexible when it comes to solutions that must be adapted to markets in North America and the rest of the world.

“Improving the overall user experience with immersive haptic technology is at the heart of everything we do. D-BOX is continuously innovating with new products and solutions, which is one of the key reasons why we remain the market leader and industry standard. Haptic is going mainstream with recent and new initiatives such as the Metaverse, Esports, Virtual Reality and our latest generation of haptic actuators is well positioned to bring a whole new way for consumers to experience entertainment and enjoy their lives right along with it,” said Sebastien Mailhot, president and CEO at D-BOX. “Sales and marketing support programs are in place to provide our trusted partners with the tools required to succeed in integrating, promoting and selling our haptic systems to a wider range of end-consumers.”