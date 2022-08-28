Blackline Safety lands $2M connected safety program

Blackline Safety Corp., a Calgary-based leader in connected safety technology, has announced a $2 million deal with Coventry, England-based Severn Trent Water – UK’s second largest water company – for connected personal gas detection devices to protect its employees and support its digital transformation.

With this new deal, Blackline Safety will protect more than 10,000 workers across six of the 12 UK water and wastewater authorities that now use Blackline’s industry-leading technology.

Earlier this month, Severn Trent began the deployment of the first 1,650 Blackline G7c wearable devices. Over the coming months, the water authority will replace their existing gas detection units with more than 2,600 Blackline Safety G7c wearable devices and associated services.

Intelligent connected wearables

Blackline’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notify both workers and managers in real time, enable contact tracing as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. The devices are supported by Blackline’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, which ensures maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.

The three-year investment, secured via Blackline Verwood, UK-based distribution partner Breathe Safety, includes an option to extend for an additional five years of service, which would bring the total value to more than $4.2 million (£2.7 million). Breathe Safety is leading the implementation and device rollout with Severn Trent.

“The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments, allows Blackline to continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions across the water and wastewater industry, providing water and wastewater services to over 26.6 million customers – almost 40% of the population of the UK,” said Julian Jarvis, UK Zone Manager, Blackline Safety.