BlackBerry QNX achieves FACE certification

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced that its QNX Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) technical standard as a General Purpose Profile Unit of Conformance (UoC), enabling developers to rapidly deploy safe and secure software solutions based on the BlackBerry QNX platform to deliver defense vehicle capabilities.

The FACE Technical Standard is an open standard for making computing more robust, interoperable, portable and secure. Software conformance with the FACE Technical Standard can be used—and easily reused—by suppliers and integrators of systems across different global defense programs. The FACE framework is supported by over 90 international government and industry member organizations. By achieving FACE conformance, BlackBerry QNX can reportedly help manufacturers and service providers reduce procurement costs and prevent supplier lock-in.

“Aerospace and Defense systems manufacturers need to rapidly deploy their solutions in a wide range of platforms that operate in hostile environments against peer adversaries,” said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. “BlackBerry QNX solutions enable embedded developers with an independently certified software foundation that is designed for safety, security, reliability, and standards conformance, allowing developers to focus on delivering competitive defense capabilities.”

“The FACE community welcomes the addition of QNX to the growing list of certified conformant software components,” states Chip Downing, senior marketing development director of aerospace & defense at Real-Time Innovations (RTI) and chair of the FACE Business Working Group Outreach team. “The QNX solution far exceeds the requirements for FACE OSS conformance and their safety and security credentials add a unique set of capabilities unmatched by any FACE supplier.”

QNX SDP 7.1 is compliant with POSIX PSE54 Multipurpose Realtime 1003.13-2003 standard. In addition, the QNX OS for Safety and the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety are certified to the latest ISO 26262 ASIL D standard for automotive and IEC 61508 SIL3 for electronic systems, allowing for a quicker safety certification to be achieved across a wide range of systems and devices.