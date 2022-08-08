BEC Technologies to expand into Canada

Firm’s market presence in Americas is as a provider of 4G LTE and 5G solutions

BEC Technologies Inc., a developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions announced it has expanded its business across Canada. This expansion is part of BEC’s plan to enhance its global capabilities to serve customers and partners in all the world’s major markets.

BEC has a market presence in the Americas as a provider of 4G LTE and 5G solutions and is reportedly positioned to help communications service providers and solution integrators capitalize on the demand for wireless network connectivity.

BEC reports that they have been involved in designing solutions for various sectors, including enterprise, retail, education, healthcare, industrial, transportation, energy, and smart city.

“The expansion is a great opportunity for us to help businesses broaden their service offerings, create value and drive revenue growth,” said D’Andre Ladson, VP of marketing. “We are eager to make our solutions available to more customers and contribute to accelerating 5G adoption in Canada.”