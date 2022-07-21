TE Connectivity acquires Linx Technologies

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has acquired Linx Technologies, a leading RF components supplier in IoT markets. The deal, which closed on July 1, 2022, is another strategic acquisition that strengthens TE’s portfolio and capabilities for IoT.

The acquisition of Linx Technologies complements TE’s broad connectivity product offerings, particularly in antenna and RF connectors for IoT. The acquisition expands TE’s supply chain footprint as TE continues to expand its go-to-market capabilities in IoT markets. The closing of this deal follows another recently closed acquisition of Laird Connectivity’s external antenna business in 2021.

“I am excited to welcome the Linx Technologies team to TE,” said Sudhakar Sabada, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Data and Devices business unit. “Combining TE’s wireless connectivity portfolio breadth, manufacturing scale and distribution with Linx Technology’s market-leading RF portfolio and deep understanding of IoT customers’ behaviors, we can significantly enhance the value we bring to our customers. This acquisition is a critical milestone in our strategic vision to expand in the high-growth Edge Access and IoT markets.”