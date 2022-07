Supplyframe invests in Women in Electronics

Electronic industry sourcing specialists Supplyframe announced that it is a Gold-level sponsor of Women in Electronics, a community of progressive women leaders at all stages of their careers dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women in the fast-paced electronics industry. The sponsorship demonstrates Supplyframe’s commitment to progress and inclusion for the future of STEM and the electronics industry.

“Historically, the electronics industry and STEM have been skewed in demographic makeup,” said Supplyframe CEO and founder Steve Flagg. “But there is significant momentum across leading companies and communities in driving change on this front. We are thrilled to be part of a community that celebrates women and their impact within the electronics industry and to take part in the movement that is helping the industry evolve for a more inclusive future.”

Help drive membership

This sponsorship will help drive membership globally across the electronics industry, and support new programs and resources for Women in Electronics’ leadership development.

“Supplyframe and our parent company, Siemens, have a strong focus on expanding leadership opportunities across genders and professional development for all employees,” adds Sarah Rich, vice president of operations and customer success at Supplyframe. “Our values reflect Women in Electronics’ goals of empowering, developing, advocating for, and celebrating the careers of our diverse staff. As part of Women in Electronics, not only will Supplyframe have a seat at the table for influencing the future of the industry, but we will also have the opportunity to enact change and achieve growth goals for both women and men across its entire team.”