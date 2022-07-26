SEMI applauds US Senate progress on CHIPS Act

SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, applauded progress in the United States Senate on a robust package of federal incentives for the semiconductor supply chain and urged its timely passage in Congress.

The bill includes $52 billion in funding for new semiconductor programs, including $39 billion for a grant program available to semiconductor manufacturers as well as equipment and materials suppliers. Additionally, a 25% tax credit is included for facilities that produce semiconductors or semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

“To strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in the United States and keep pace with other regions offering incentives, it is crucial for Congress to pass CHIPS funding and the investment tax credit,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.

“With semiconductor manufacturing facilities heavily reliant on a complex supply chain of equipment and materials providers, it is particularly important that these vital fab suppliers are eligible for incentives to ensure the resiliency, competitiveness and growth of the complete U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. SEMI also supports the addition of an advanced semiconductor research tax credit, extending the investment tax credit to materials suppliers, and other proposed reforms,” Manocha adds.

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments, and SEMI Workforce Development for more information on efforts to address the microelectronics industry’s talent needs.