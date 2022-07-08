Sager adds SANUPS Power Systems

Sager Electronics, North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products, has joined with Sanyo Denki to add its SANUPS power systems to the disty’s portfolio. SANUPS power systems include uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems along with renewable energy inverters.

“Their growth of Sanyo Denki’s cooling solutions, and proven expertise in power products and solutions, makes Sager a natural fit for the full offering of Sanyo Denki products,” says Kathleen Whitcher, national distribution manager for Sanyo Denki America. “With this addition, Sager now offers the complete line-up of Sanyo Denki products, including the cooling systems products SAN ACE as well as their servo systems and motor products SANMOTION,” notes Andy Goldring, supplier marketing & product manager for Sager Electronics.