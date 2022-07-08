Electronic Products & Technology

Sager adds SANUPS Power Systems

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Power Supply / Management Supply Chain distribution power

Move expands Sanyo Denki product offering

Sager Electronics, North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products, has joined with Sanyo Denki to add its SANUPS power systems to the disty’s portfolio. SANUPS power systems include uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems along with renewable energy inverters.

“Their growth of Sanyo Denki’s cooling solutions, and proven expertise in power products and solutions, makes Sager a natural fit for the full offering of Sanyo Denki products,” says Kathleen Whitcher, national distribution manager for Sanyo Denki America. “With this addition, Sager now offers the complete line-up of Sanyo Denki products, including the cooling systems products SAN ACE as well as their servo systems and motor products SANMOTION,” notes Andy Goldring, supplier marketing & product manager for Sager Electronics.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Sager launches Power Systems group
Sager to acquire Technical Power Systems
Sager expands Electroswitch offering: adds Oslo
Sager inks disty deal with Power Sonic