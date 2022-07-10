Richardson signs global disty deal with Altum RF

Richardson Electronics Ltd. announces a global sales distribution agreement with Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications.

With amplifiers, switches and other products working up to 100GHz, Altum RF will further expand Richardson Electronics’ portfolio to support continually rising frequencies in the market, including 5G/6G, SATCOM, test, and defense applications. Inspired by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF transforms how partnerships work to develop high-performance products with a focus on excellent technical support and customer service.

“Altum RF continues to expand its high-performance MMIC product portfolio that provides a perfect match for our customers and their projects,” stated Greg Peloquin, executive vice president of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Using the most advanced GaN and GaAs processes, Altum RF continues to develop industry-leading products for RF and millimeter-wave markets.”

“We are pleased to announce this global distribution partnership with Richardson Electronics, Ltd., which further advances our reach and ability to provide comprehensive support to customers worldwide,” stated Greg Baker, Altum RF CEO. “With 75 years of experience, we are certain Richardson Electronics will effectually assist our customers with design-in and logistics support and throughout the entire product development cycle to production.”