Renesas, Cyberon partner to deliver integrated voice user interface solutions

Renesas Electronics Corp., supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Cyberon Corp., a leading embedded speech solution provider, have announced a partnership to deliver voice user interface (VUI) solutions for customers using Renesas’ entire RA MCU line. Renesas RA customers will now have complimentary access to Cyberon’s industry-leading continuous command-based VUI toolchain, enabling them to add voice-recognition to a variety of endpoint applications in home appliances, building automation, industrial automation, wearables, and many more.

Voice recognition is growing rapidly worldwide, driven by the explosion of IoT applications and the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyberon’s proven voice-recognition technology has been adopted in millions of devices worldwide.

Renesas is making a Voice Reference Hardware Platform available to enable rapid prototyping and development of voice interfaces. The new hardware platform enables local voice recognition without a network connection using Cyberon’s DSpotter solution. DSpotter’s phoneme-based modelling approach allows quick command customization with only text input, eliminating the need for massive voice data collection and thereby reducing development costs and time. DSpotter supports over 40 global languages, empowering customers to adopt voice technology on embedded applications worldwide. This Voice User Interface (VUI) solution demonstrates how easy it is to control a system with a simple voice command interface without extensive coding experience or in-house expertise.

Advertisement

“Customers in multiple segments are looking for help to quickly add reliable voice user commands to their products,” said Mohammed Dogar, vice president of global business development and ecosystem in Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “Our partnership with Cyberon gives them access to proven voice technology across our entire line of RA MCUs, from entry-line to full-featured devices.”