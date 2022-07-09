Newark marks 50 years of success with Bourns

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, celebrates a 50-year partnership with Bourns, during which they have created a growing demand for Bourns’ products that continue to meet the design requirements of their mutual customers.

Bourns, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, California, USA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, non-critical life support medical (low/medium risk), audio and various other market segments. Bourns makes more than 10,000 different products with its fastest-growing segments in support of electric vehicles, charging stations and energy storage. The electronics company continues to expand its components portfolio to match design specifications in solar energy, autonomous vehicles, telemedicine and telecommunications.

75 California years ago, Marlan and Rosemary Bourns started Bourns in their garage. Their invention of the first miniature linear motion and vane position potentiometers propelled the Bourns’ small start-up into the global corporation it is today. From the development of a single product, the company is now known as a trusted innovator and manufacturer of a wide range of advanced products that are used in thousands of electronics industry applications.

“It gives us immense pleasure to congratulate Bourns on their 75th anniversary. Not many companies have reached this momentous milestone, which illustrates the enduring legacy Bourns has built in the electronic components industry,” says Simon Meadmore, VP of product and supplier management, Newark. “Our relationship with Bourns began in 1997, and together we have enjoyed 50 years of building excellent relationships with our mutual customers by meeting the increasing demand for Bourns products.”