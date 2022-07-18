Newark launches women in engineering survey

Newark, in partnership with the element14 Community, is conducting a global survey of women in electronics engineering, providing participants with an opportunity to share their insights and experiences, while shedding light on career development – as well as the broader challenges and opportunities within the electronics engineering community.

The purpose of the survey is to understand the respondent’s experiences in the engineering and electronics industry, specifically in relation to women in their fields. The survey will attempt to procure respondent’s experiences, career paths, wider challenges and oportunities in the industry. The survey is open to every working professional in the electronics industry, not just engineers.

The 2022 Global Women in Engineering Survey is open now, through August 20, 2022, with results shared in September 2022. To get involved, participants can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FarnellWiE2022