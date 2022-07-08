Newark adds buying support to French Canadian customers

New website will help engineers, designers find the right products in their language and currency

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, has further expanded its operations in Canada with the launch of a new website. To accommodate all French Canadian customers and respect that French is the official language in Quebec, the website will offer customers support in their native language so they can save time and better understand the products they are purchasing to complete projects.

Now, in their local language, customers in Canada can access Newark’s global online catalog of more than 650,000 products available for same-day shipping. French Canadian customers can also benefit from the local sales and technical support teams to simplify product selection and ordering processes. Over 900 new products will be added to the site every week.

“We are delighted to support Canadian customers with the launch of our new website so they can access our market-leading product offerings in their native language, reducing shopping time and increasing understanding of products needed to complete their projects,” says Cliff Ortmeyer, global head of technical marketing at Newark.

Advertisement

French Canadian customers can shop on the new website and access resources in their native language by visiting: https://canada.newark.com/fr-CA?ICID=I-HP-LB-CA-FR-PROMO-WF2814960