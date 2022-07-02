Mouser and Vicor unveil resource site devoted to UAV design

Mouser Electronics Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, and Vicor have partnered to create a new resource site highlighting products, insights and strategies for designing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Designers and engineers can access the site by visiting https://manufacturers.mouser.com/vicor-uav.

The new content stream includes a wealth of case studies, videos, and more to support next-generation UAV and drone designs. Among the resources is a video focused on Vicor power modules, which allow the rapid deployment of power delivery and dc-dc power conversion across a wide range of power levels and voltages for both onboard systems and ground control. In a special Tech Chat from Mouser and All About Circuits, Vicor’s Tom Curatolo discusses how modular power systems can help UAV designers maximize flight time, extend operational range, and solve many other challenges.

The site also features Powering Today’s Advanced UAVs, a recent eBook from Vicor that explores innovative power distribution networks (PDNs) and novel power modules that enable smaller power systems with optimal performance.