Mouser and Allegro MicroSystems reach global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has reached a new global distribution agreement with Allegro MicroSystems, a global provider of power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Through the agreement, Mouser will offer customers Allegro MicroSystems’ broad range of sensor ICs, drivers, regulators, and power modules, which provide ideal solutions for automotive, industrial, consumer, and energy and infrastructure applications.

“With this distribution deal with Mouser Electronics, we can now offer our highly efficient products to a much larger global audience with the high level of service our existing customers expect,” said Kyle Purinton, senior director, global channel sales at Allegro MicroSystems. “We look forward to a long and healthy partnership between our companies.”

“Mouser customers demand efficient, reliable products, and Allegro MicroSystems meet and exceed these expectations,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics’ vice-president of supplier management. “This agreement gives design engineers an excellent avenue for developing energy-efficient solutions across a broad range of industries and applications.”

Mouser now provides Allegro MicroSystems’ high-precision devices, including switches and latches, position sensors, current sensors, and magnetic speed sensors.