Littelfuse completes acquisition of C&K Switches

Littelfuse Inc., a global circuit protection manufacturing company, announced the completion of its acquisition of C&K Switches, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions. C&K has a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom.

“The combination of our companies significantly expands our technologies and capabilities, enabling us to deliver comprehensive solutions offering to our broad customer base, across a wide range of vertical end markets,” says Deepak Nayar, senior vice-president and general manager, Littelfuse Electronics Business. “Our businesses are highly complementary and enable us to leverage our collective go-to-market models and global footprints. It is a pleasure to welcome the C&K employees to the Littelfuse team, and we look forward to their contributions, as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

C&K has annualized sales of over $200 million and will be reported within the company’s Electronics reporting segment. Littelfuse financed the transaction consideration through a combination of available cash and debt.