Heilind adds TE’s ERNI connectors

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor of TE Connectivity (TE), has introduced the firm’s ERNI MiniBridge and MaxiBridge connectors.

The rugged solutions combine highly compact designs with high current carrying capacity, making them a suitable choice for automotive LED lighting systems. The ERNI MaxiBridge (2.54 mm pitch) and MiniBridge (1.27 mm pitch) cable connector families feature compact as well as electrically and mechanically sophisticated designs, such as those found in modern lighting technology.

The 2.54 mm pitch MaxiBridge wire-to-board connector system delivers up to 12A per contact and utilizes a dual latching configuration to meet USCAR/LV214 automotive vibration specifications. The system is extremely versatile and offers the option of straight or angled male or female connectors with 180° cable outlets. Furthermore, a robust interlocking mechanism provides superior vibration resistance. The connectors are also available with female crimp contacts and SMT PCB configurations. The MaxiBridge connector is available in four colors with unique coding/keying to ensure proper cable system integration.