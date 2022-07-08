Groups to speed commercialization of micro-nano-emergent tech

MANCEF, an independent international organization dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of micro-nano-emergent technology products and services, and Canadian technology leaders Teledyne MEMS, NanoCanada, and CMC Microsystems announced their intention to partner to deliver COMSWORLD and NanoCanada’s International Conference, co-located in Edmonton, AB in 2023.

COMSWORLD is a well-established international conference focused on commercialization. It is a hands-on practical conference that helps companies find new markets and customers for their products. Microsystems and nanotechnologies have moved quickly from R&D stages to being essential for a range of products and services including the computer chips and sensors found in autonomous vehicles, biomedical devices, and the millions of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices throughout the world.

“MANCEF’s first ever conference on Commercialization of Microsystems took place in Banff, AB in 1994, and we are very excited to come back to Alberta in 2023” said Volker Saile, President of MANCEF. “The micro-nanotech ecosystem in Canada is very strong and we look forward helping Canadian and international firms and helping bring their innovations to market.”

This announcement, and the signature of a letter of intent, was made during NanoCanada’s From Earth to Space conference, a 3-day event exploring deep technologies and the need to collaborate across disciplines to solve our planet’s greatest challenges. NanoCanada is a 350+ member industry association for innovators in advanced technologies from industry, academia, and government. NanoCanada’s International Conference 2023 will bring innovators and thought leaders from around the world to discuss how the intersection between deep technologies can accelerate the quest for solutions to a brighter future.

“Alberta has expertise in all key deep tech areas and is uniquely poised to lead exponential growth and economic impact for Canada” said Marie D’lorio, President of NanoCanada. “Combined with Edmonton’s world-class hospitality, we know this will be an excellent opportunity to showcase Canadian and international technology leaders to solve major societal challenges.”

Established in 1980 and based in Waterloo, ON, Teledyne designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital imaging products and solutions, in addition to providing semiconductor products and services. “We are proud to support these two world-class events” said Claude Jean, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Teledyne MEMS. “Canada’s firms and researchers are among the best in the world, and we are delighted to help grow Canada’s advanced technology sector.”

CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading accelerator for hardware research, design, and development is also pleased to support these two events. “CMC lowers barriers for Canadian innovators by creating and sharing platforms, and providing simplified access to state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing for advanced technologies” said Gordon Harling, President and CEO. “COMSWORLD 2023 and NanoCanada’s International Conference are excellent stages to accelerate commercialization of Canadian innovations and strengthen international partnerships.”