GaN Systems partners with PowerSphyr to advance wireless power solutions

GaN Systems, an Ottawa-based provider of GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and PowerSphyr Inc., a global player in wireless energy for industrial and automotive applications, have collaborated to deliver an industry-first portfolio of end-to-end wireless power solutions (30-Watt, 100-Watt, and 500-Watt) for industrial and automotive applications worldwide.

The new portfolio, combined with new and enhanced levels of customer service and support, provides industrial and automotive customers with an easy path to obtain the most compact, wireless power solutions with industry-leading performance and cost.

The development builds on a multi-year strategic partnership to bring customers state-of-the-art GaN-based wireless power systems. The partnership combines PowerSphyr’s years of power technology expertise and GaN Systems’ industry-leading GaN semiconductors. For example, PowerSphyr is now implementing GaN Systems’ power semiconductors on the receiver of the wireless charging solution in addition to the transmitter. The combination is a game-changer in delivering easy-to-use, high-performance, and completely wireless charging solutions—the ongoing collaboration results in continuous innovation of hardware and firmware solutions that adhere to wireless charging standards.

Aligned around our strategic vision

“Our combined efforts will bring cutting edge solutions, as well as comprehensive service and support, to our industrial and automotive clients,” said Will Wright, CEO of PowerSphyr. “We’ve aligned around our strategic vision to pioneer new and advanced wireless charging solutions.”

GaN-based wireless power solutions enable higher device placement, spatial freedom, and more extensive air gaps between transmitter and receiver. GaN transistors are optimal for maximizing efficiency in applications from 30W up to several kilowatts – far more significant than what is possible with traditional silicon solutions.