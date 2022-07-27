Foxconn and NXP to co-develop next-gen vehicle platforms

Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NXP Semiconductors to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles. The centerpiece of the new collaboration is said to be Hon Hai’s new EV platform. It integrates NXP’s S32 family of processors, and its analog-front-end, drive, networking and power products, a press release reads.

“The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its technology portfolio to enable electrification, next-generation architectures, smart car access systems and more,” said Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors.

The collaboration will also include next-generation platforms such as Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA), Cybersecurity, connectivity solutions using the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also advancing secure car access with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Driving augmented by NXP

Another pillar is safe automated driving augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions. Hon Hai and NXP have outlined more than 10 automotive products for the first stage, which will soon be in development.

“Foxconn sees the disruptive challenges and the potential for innovation in today’s automotive industry. This is a prime opportunity given our particular electronics expertise,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group. “NXP’s longstanding expertise and leadership in the automotive area, its innovative products and its laser focus on safety, security and quality provide the foundation for the collaboration we are activating.”