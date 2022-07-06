Firms jointly demo ultra-secure face authentication behind OLED

ams OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions, and trinamiX GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE and pioneer of new biometric technologies, announced the development of a demonstration system that shows face authentication from behind an OLED screen with the ultra-high security performance required for mobile payments. The demonstrator will first be showcased at Sensors Converge 2022 from June 27-29 in San Jose, USA.

ams OSRAM and trinamiX are working together to provide smartphone manufacturers with a highly secure and convenient user authentication system that will be available later this year. The core of the full solution are trinamiX’s certified face authentication software and a dedicated projector by ams OSRAM. Based on this innovative combination, the solution is able to perform behind smartphone displays while enabling for a small technical footprint and a cost-efficient integration.

Solution for secure and convenient user authentication

More recently, trinamiX Face Authentication has proven to reliably reject advanced fraud attacks by means of a novel liveness check based on skin detection. The solution was certified in compliance with the world’s leading mobile payment standards of Android™ Biometric Class 3, the IIFAA Biometric Face Security Test Requirement and FIDO Alliance.

Matthias Gloor, Senior Product Manager of ams OSRAM, said: ‘trinamiX’s solution has been tested exhaustively against spoofing attempts. Even when attackers used ultra-realistic masks, the spoofing was detected and access reliably rejected. We present mobile phone manufacturers with a solution that fulfills top security requirements for mobile payments while being easy to integrate into their devices.’

The companies’ first demonstration system leverages ams OSRAM’s dot-flood infrared projector and trinamiX’s unique hardware/software setup – both allowing for a highly secure and convenient performance, also when integrated behind OLED displays.