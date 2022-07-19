DSM stampedes into anniversary

Calgary-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player Dynamic Source Manufacturing (DSM) Inc. marked its 22nd anniversary recently by hosting a staff BBQ on site at its facility.

Celebrating in-person for the first time since the COVID19 lockdown, all staff enjoyed a catered lunch and line dancing, while donning the firm’s branded DSM paisley bandanas and ball caps, along with their favourite Western attire.

“I am proud of where we are today,” says Duane Macauley, president & CEO at Dynamic Source Manufacturing. “We could not be where we are without our staff, and we are honoured to celebrate them. We are exceedingly grateful to continue making high-quality products for incredible customers that share the same focus on people and digital transformation philosophy.”

DSM started out as a small business in 2000 in Calgary to fill a gap in the electronics manufacturing industry. From there, the company grew rapidly over the decades, expanding to Arizona and moving to a brand-new manufacturing facility in Calgary last year. Including many of the same customers that helped DSM open its doors more than two decades ago, the CEM continues to serve diverse markets like automotive, communications, energy, and security & defense, to name some.