BlackBerry-powered PATEO selected for 10+ vehicle models across five OEMs

BlackBerry Ltd. and PATEO, an Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, announced that PATEO’s intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, will be powered by BlackBerry QNX technology and put into mass production in more than ten individual models across five OEMs, including VOYAH, Hozon New Energy (NETA), a private car company in China and two international automakers.

Leveraging the QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor to create an intelligent digital cockpit that reportedly delivers a more personalized and interactive driving experience, the collaboration marks another milestone following the two companies’ agreement earlier this year to launch a pilot integrating BlackBerry IVY within PATEO’s Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) solutions with a Chinese automobile manufacturer’s all-electric model lineup.

“BlackBerry is a leader in the embedded automotive software market and has gone from building secure mobile phones that changed the world to spearheading innovations in the software-defined vehicle space that are revolutionizing how cars are designed and driven,” Ken (Yilun) Ying, founder and Chairman of PATEO. “The latest cooperation between PATEO and BlackBerry will bring drivers and passengers alike a safer, more efficient and personalized cockpit experience while ensuring system security and reliability. We look forward to deepening our work together and building on our initial successes with automakers to usher in the next-generation of intelligent vehicle experiences.”

Leading-edge intelligent cockpit

“As the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in the automotive sector, BlackBerry is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and secure software foundation for our partners” adds Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. “Underpinned by BlackBerry QNX technology, we’re pleased that PATEO’s leading-edge intelligent cockpit has been so heartily embraced by both Chinese and global automakers, enabling growing numbers of drivers around the world to get a first-hand look at where the future of the technology-enabled, in-car experience is headed.”

PATEO’s intelligent digital cockpit uses multimodal technology to support interactions across multiple screens, including the cluster and centre console, while reportedly offering the driver a more natural human-computer interaction (HCI) experience through an AI-based voice activated assistant.