Bittele enhances pcb assembly facility

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based pcb manufacturer specializing in prototype and small-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced the expansion of its Markham, Ontario, pcb assembly facility. Bittele has expanded its component warehouse to provide more storage space for consigned inventory since extended part lead times still plague the component market.

“With the expanded warehouse, we can store consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “We also offer the option of purchasing and stocking critical items from a customer’s BOM upon request.”

In addition to the expansion of its component warehouse, Bittele has also installed a new Soltec wave soldering machine, which will be utilized for larger-volume, through-hole assembly. The new wave soldering machine will complement its current Ersa selective soldering machine and will be operational later this summer.

Bittele’s Markham facility offers quick-turn prototype to mid-volume production focusing on its North American customers and features fully automated printed circuit board (pcb) loading, solder paste printing, component placement, reflow and inspection.