Arbell becomes exclusive Canadian disty for AAT

Arbell Electronics has reached an exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with Austin American Technology (AAT), manufacturers of industrial grade cleaners for the electronics assembly industry.

Using modern technology, AAT is an industry leader and specialized manufacturer of batch cleaners, in-line cleaners, solvent cleaners, stencil cleaners, and many more. AAT cleaners are used in the following applications: printed circuit board (pcb) cleaning, surface-mount technology (SMT), stencil & misprint, flip chip, and BGA, in several industries including automotive, medical, military, and aerospace. All cleaners are manufactured and built to each customers’ specific needs in Austin Texas.

AAT invests in the technology so you can operate at top efficiency and save money, according to Lee Wise, president, Arbell Electronics, Canadian-based distribution specialists in production supplies.

Advertisement

“Our exclusive arrangement with Zestron for its chemistry, and now with our partnership with AAT for the equipment, we are providing the best options for customers that have cleaning requirements and needs. AAT is a leader in the market, and we are excited to work with their team.”

Industry leader in Canada

“Arbell has been the proven leader in Canada for many years,” says Justin Cody Worden, director of business development for AAT. “We are very fortunate for this new partnership and look forward to bringing the best cleaning technology to Canada.”

“AAT has been focused on growing our footprint over the last few years by partnering with reputable organizations that share our commitment to quality and service. Arbell has proven to be an industry leader in Canada and we are extremely excited about our new partnership. We are now able to bring the best and most technically advanced cleaning equipment to Canada by the most skilled team available,” adds AAT president, and COO Todd Rountree.